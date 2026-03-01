City expert to address Colombo symposium on sports injuries

Dr Mandeep Singh Dhillon, director of orthopaedics and sports medicine at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, is slated to participate in a symposium on sport injuries in Colombo on March 8. Dr Mandeep Singh Dhillon

Themed “Sports Injury Management — with Special Reference to Cricket”, the symposium will bring together leading experts in sports medicine from the region. Dr Dhillon, who is also a former PGI professor, will deliver the keynote address, drawing upon over two decades of experience in treating elite athletes across disciplines.

Dr Dhillon has a long-standing association with Sri Lanka, having worked there from 2003 to 2005. During his tenure, he was closely involved with the Sri Lanka national cricket team and treated several top cricketers, as well as visiting players from Australia and England. Notably, he played a key role in addressing the bowling action concerns surrounding legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan during the chucking controversy.

Currently, Dr Dhillon oversees the care of cricketers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, besides working with footballers and hockey players from the region. Several national women cricketers — including players touring Australia and featuring in the Women’s IPL — have sought his treatment and guidance.

He has also toured internationally as team doctor with the Indian national men’s hockey team and has served as president of the Indian Association of Sports Medicine, among other professional bodies.

The Colombo symposium is expected to provide a platform for sharing advanced insights into injury prevention, rehabilitation and performance optimisation in modern sport.