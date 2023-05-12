CBSE Class 10 results: At 99.6%, Ludhiana girls Japsnimar, Lochan share top honours

Two city girls have bagged the first position in Class 10 exams, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) on Friday.

Japsnimar Kaur of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Lochan Bhatiwada of KVM School have scored 99.6% marks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 16,146 students appeared in the Class 10 final examination held between February 15 and March 21.

Japsnimar Kaur of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Lochan Bhatiwada of KVM School have scored 99.6% marks.

While Lochan wants to become an aerospace engineer and has opted for the non-medical stream, Japsnimar aims at becoming a gynaecologist.

Japsnimar’s father Dr Balbir Bagicha Singh Dhaliwal is a professor at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science University (GADVASU) while her mother Tarundeep Kaur is a senior agronomist at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

She said that after becoming a gynaecologist, she wants to serve at a government hospital to raise awareness among women regarding their health.

A resident of Basant City in Dugri, Japsnimar on her study strategy said, “I would devote at least four hours to my studies regularly. My parents have been a constant motivation for working hard to achieve the best.”

She said that she loves swimming and reading books. She has scored a perfect 100 in math, Punjabi and social studies.

Lochan who shares rank with Japsnimar is a resident of New Kidwayi Nagar. Her father Alok Sharma works as a marketing manager at a textile firm while her mother Himanshi Sharma is a homemaker.

“Science has remained my favourite subject from Class 5,” said Lochan.

“I have always been fascinated by the innovations and experiments of science. I have taken non-medical subjects in Class 11 and will pursue a career in engineering,” she added.

She scored a perfect 100 in math, social studies and Punjabi. Revealing her success mantra, she said, “I followed a strict schedule and kept time for fun activities, including travelling.”

She said that she revised her syllabus timely and put extra effort into pre-board preparations, which is why she could score well and had little stress during the final exams. She said that she likes painting and participates in cultural events.

Other students who have scored 99% in the district are Vanshika of Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana, who wants to become a doctor like her father and will opt for medical stream, Avanijyot Kaur of Sacred Heart, BRS Nagar, who wants to pursue engineering, Paramjeet Singh Mankoo of Greenland School, Dugri, who wants to become architect, Kritika of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Harshil Goyal of BCM, Shastri Nagar, who wants to pursue engineering.

--With inputs from Sukhpreet Singh

