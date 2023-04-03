Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three nabbed with 203gm heroin in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with 203gm heroin in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2023 10:49 PM IST

In the first case, two accused, identified as Harsh Kumar of Puneet Nagar at Tajpur Road and Kamal Kumar of Shankar colony were arrested and 150gm heroin, polythene bags, and a weighing scale were recovered from their possession

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and recovered 203 gm heroin from their possession in two separate cases,

Investigating the case, sub-inspector Satnam Singh said the accused were held near Darshan Academy at Bhamian road, Ludhiana (Getty images)

In the first case, two accused, identified as Harsh Kumar of Puneet Nagar at Tajpur Road and Kamal Kumar of Shankar colony were arrested and 150 gm heroin, polythene bags, and a weighing scale were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the accused are close friends and involved in drug trade for the last three years.

Investigating the case, sub-inspector Satnam Singh said that the accused were held near Darshan Academy at Bhamian road. He said that Kamal was earlier booked in five cases under the Excise Act and one case under the IPC sections for theft.

He said that police have also impounded the motorcycle on which they used to supply the drugs.

He added that a case under section 21B-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Jamalpur Police station.

In the second case, police nabbed a car-borne suspected drug peddler with 53 gm heroin. A weighing scale was also recovered from his possession on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar.

Police said that the accused was coming from Manakwal village in his white car and was stopped by the police patrolling teams on the basis of suspicion. His car has also been impounded. Investigating the case, sub-inspector Harmesh Singh said that a case under section 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sadar police station.

accused amandeep singh city police drug trade heroin motorcycle possession supply suspicion theft
