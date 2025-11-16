City students excel at Hindustan Times Foodie Quiz 2025

The Hindustan Times, in collaboration with Lupin 4.0 Aptivate, organised the Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2025 on November 13 at BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Ludhiana. The event aimed to promote awareness about healthy eating and nutrition among schoolchildren through an interactive quiz format. Rustam Giansh Singh secured first place, winning a smartwatch and a spot in the national finals in Mumbai (Manish?HT)

With 100 teams from 14 leading schools as participants, the competition became a lively celebration of knowledge, wellness and youthful enthusiasm.

Students from BCM Basant Avenue, Guru Nanak International Public School Model Town, BVM Sector 39, BCM Arya Model School, Mount International School, Sant Isher Singh Memorial School, Ryan International School, Police DAV, Darshan Academy, BVM Kitchlu Nagar and Sacred Heart Convent International School took part. The quiz featured multiple rounds testing students’ understanding of nutrition, balanced diets, food science and healthy lifestyle choices.

Rustam Giansh Singh secured first place, winning a smartwatch and a spot in the national finals in Mumbai. Arisha Taneja was placed second, while Malti stood third; both receiving trophies and certificates. All participants were given certificates of appreciation for their enthusiasm.

Students of BCM Sector 32 presented a lively dance performance during the refreshment break. The programme concluded with Monika, Head of PACE at Hindustan Times, felicitating the school principal, bringing the wellness-focused event to a close.