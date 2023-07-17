Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weightlifter bags twin gold medals at Commonwealth Championships

Chandigarh weightlifter bags twin gold medals at Commonwealth Championships

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 17, 2023 06:00 PM IST

This is the first time that a Chandigarh -based weightlifter has won double gold medals at the championships

City-based weightlifter Paramveer Singh lifted 136 kg in snatch and 170 kg in clean-and-jerk to post a title-winning total of 306 kg in the youth and junior categories at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Paramveer Singh and his coach (HT Photo)
Paramveer Singh and his coach (HT Photo)

This is the first time that a city-based weightlifter has won double gold medals at the championships. Paramveer trains under the tutelage of coach Karanveer Singh Buttar at the Sector-42 Sports Complex.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting began at Gautam Budh University in Noida from July 11 and will conclude on July 17. Notably, the Asian Championships will be held at the same venue from July 28 to August 5.

Monday, July 17, 2023
