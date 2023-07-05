Ludhiana’s veggie market drowns in trash after heavy showers

The heavy rainfall has left the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass in an untidy state, with floating garbage, waterlogging and a foul smell.

Garbage dump lying on the roads near the vegetable market in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The garbage heaps that had accumulated in the market were washed onto the roads, causing problems for the vendors and consumers.

Despite a new waste garbage disposal contact being signed in May, waste continues to accumulate at the market, mounting onto the problems of visitors to the market.

Owing to the rain, consumers at the market were greeted with floating waste, garbage and an unpleasant odour.

Vishal Joshi, a visitor to the market, said, “The mandi board gets a lot of revenue from the vendors but the conditions at the market show that officials are hand in gloves with the contractors. Workers usually collect garbage from the market and dump it in the corners the market itself. This has led to garbage piling up in the market.”

Every day, over 30,000 buyers, sellers and workers visit the vegetable market that is vital to the trade in the city and adjoining areas.

Vendors at the market alleged that although a new tender has been given, not much progress has been made in finding a long-lasting solution to the problems plaguing the site.

Rishu Arora, vice president of New Vegetable Market Commission Agent Association said, “The contractor responsible for managing garbage has failed to remove the accumulated waste. This has led to rainwater carrying it onto the roads and spreading it throughout the market area, making the conditions even more unhygienic.”

The vendors, who depend on the market for their livelihoods, expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of action from the authorities. They say that the foul smell and unhygienic conditions may drive customers away.

Market committee secretary Harinder Singh said, “I have issued a notice to the contractor for not taking care of the waste disposal and cleaning at the market. I will look into the matter again and take strict action if needed.”

