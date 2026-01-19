Civic body blunder exposed: Decade-old drinking water pipeline found passing through sewer channel in Ludhiana

A major engineering lapse by the municipal corporation has come to light after a drinking water supply pipeline, laid around a decade ago, was found passing through a sewer manhole in the city, triggering serious concerns over contamination of potable water and public health. Civic body officials during a routine inspection in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The issue was flagged by Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, who termed the arrangement on a 33-foot-wide road an “open invitation to disease” and questioned how such a dangerous error could occur at a time when crores are being spent on urban infrastructure projects.

“This is a complete failure of the civic body’s engineering wing. How can potable water pipes run above or through sewer lines? This is basic engineering knowledge. Officials are either ignorant or deliberately negligent,” Cheema said, warning that such lapses could contaminate drinking water and endanger lives.

The matter has assumed greater significance as residents of the industrial area have linked long-standing sewerage problems to a recent tragedy where a 13-year-old boy from the locality reportedly died of a suspected stomach infection, with residents alleging that contaminated water and overflowing sewers were responsible.

Residents said the sewerage system in the industrial area had remained blocked for several months and that despite repeated complaints, civic body officials failed to take timely action. “Dirty water often enters homes. Children fall sick frequently. No one listens until someone dies,” a local resident said.

Cheema said the child’s death had exposed the human cost of civic apathy. “This is not just about faulty pipelines. It is about criminal negligence. The municipal corporation must fix responsibility and conduct a thorough audit of water and sewer lines in the area,” he demanded.

Junior engineer Avneet Khurana said the issue had come to his notice three days ago. “I have taken the matter into account and inspected the site. A solution will be worked out shortly,” he said.