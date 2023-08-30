Civic body chief redresses city industrialists’ concerns

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Wednesday conducted a meeting with industry representatives to discuss problems being faced by them.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi during a meeting with industrial representatives organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings in Ludhiana. (HT)

The meeting was held at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex in the Focal Point area, with industrialists from different sectors of the industry led by CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, being in attendance.

During the meeting, industrialists raised different issues related to damaged roads and dumping of garbage in Focal Point, Dhandari, and other industrial areas.

Officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) including chief engineer Pradeep Gupta were also present in the meeting.

Rishi also conducted field visits in different areas of Focal Point along with the industrialists and issued directions to the officials concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest. He further stated that the civic body is already in process to reconstruct roads in different phases of Focal Point at a cost of around ₹11 crore.

Further, he added that directions have already been issued for cleaning the sewer lines in the Focal Point area with super suction machines.

He also encouraged industrialists to step forward and adopt green belts/parks in their respective areas, so that they can all work together to develop them.

The industrialists, meanwhile, appreciated Rishi and the civic body for taking a step forward to resolve their issues and welcomed the idea of them adopting the parks and green belts in Focal point area.