Civic workers’ strike:15 days on, Haryana towns stink under mounting garbage

Mounting garbage heaps, overflowing waste collection points and a worsening public health threat have pushed civic life in several Haryana towns and cities to the brink, as the statewide strike by municipal sanitation workers, sewer employees and fire brigade staff entered its 15th day on Wednesday.

Garbage has accumulated in residential colonies, markets, on roadsides, in government offices, and in public places, with several towns reporting growing piles of uncollected waste. (HT)

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What began on August 6 as a three-day agitation has now turned into an indefinite standoff between the Haryana government and thousands of civic employees working in municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees.

The prolonged strike has severely affected sanitation services across Haryana. Garbage has accumulated in residential colonies, markets, on roadsides, in government offices, and in public places, with several towns reporting growing piles of uncollected waste.

“Waterlogged garbage heaps and leachate have intensified the foul smell and raised concerns over mosquito breeding and possible health hazards”, said Amit Hooda, a resident of Rohtak, urging the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Reports of garbage accumulation have surfaced from Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Ratia, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Jind and Narwana, among other towns.

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{{^usCountry}} The strike is being led primarily by the Haryana Municipal Employees Union, also known as the Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, along with allied organisations under the banner of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh. The protesters have accused the government of failing to implement a 17-point agreement reached after their previous 14-day strike in May. The government, however, maintains that action has already been taken on 10 of the 17 demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strike is being led primarily by the Haryana Municipal Employees Union, also known as the Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, along with allied organisations under the banner of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh. The protesters have accused the government of failing to implement a 17-point agreement reached after their previous 14-day strike in May. The government, however, maintains that action has already been taken on 10 of the 17 demands. {{/usCountry}}

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The deadlock has disrupted door-to-door garbage collection and lifting, while sanitation workers have intensified protests through marches, office lockouts, effigy burning and demonstrations.

The workers claim that under the May agreement, the government had assured them that formal orders to implement the agreed demands would be issued within a stipulated period. Still, the assurances have not been followed by written orders, workers added.

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The government, on its part, has maintained that progress has been made on 10 demands, including certain issues relating to medical claims, insurance, bank payments and amendments to service rules. Union members, however, contend that the key issues, including regularisation of contractual, daily-wage and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) employees working in sanitation, sewerage and fire services, remain unresolved.

According to the union members, the 17-point charter agreed in May also includes higher wages and a risk allowance for sanitation and sewer workers, reinstatement of retrenched employees, cashless medical facilities, insurance cover and welfare benefits.

Union state president Naresh Kumar Shastri said, “We have made it clear that the agitation cannot be withdrawn until the social and economic discrimination faced by sanitation workers ends. It is the government’s failure to honour its commitments that has forced employees to take the path of agitation.”

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Ishwar Palaka, chairman of the Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, said the government was ready to hold talks with representatives of the striking employees.

“I have spoken to the president of their association and assured them that the government is willing to consider their demands. However, they are insisting that a written letter regarding their demands should be issued before talks. We have told them that a letter can be issued for the demands that have been accepted, while a committee can be constituted to examine the remaining demands. But they have not come forward for talks so far,” he said.

Palaka added that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was personally monitoring the situation and expressed hope that the deadlock would be resolved soon.

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Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel said the government was maintaining continuous dialogue with the striking workers. “We are hopeful of a meeting on Monday. The government has already agreed to accept their genuine demands. However, certain demands, such as regularisation of all contractual employees, cannot be accepted immediately. The employees should also understand that the government has its limitations and has to work as per the law. It is not possible to fulfil every demand,” Goel added.

GFX Key demands

Regularisation of all contractual, daily-wage, payroll, and HKRN sanitation and sewer workers

Regularisation of fire department firemen and drivers

Abolition of the contract/outsourcing system

Fixation of minimum monthly wage at ₹30,000 for sanitation and sewer workers

Implementation of updated service rules, ESI, EPF, and other statutory benefits

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