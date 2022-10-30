Civil surgeon conducts surprise inspection at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Looking to review the functioning of the facility, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur on Sunday carried out a surprise check at the civic hospital.

Notably, the visit comes in the wake of recent complaints of negligence in maintaining hygiene on the premises. There have been complaints about littering and lack of proper cleanliness at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civil surgeon took stock of all the services being offered to the patients at the hospital and issued instructions to the senior medical officer to work on the complaints and improve the cleanliness.

Kaur also visited the pharmacy, trauma ward, emergency, blood back, slip counter, parking area, male ward, female ward, issuing guidelines to be followed to ensure cleanliness before appealing to the patients to also take responsibility in keeping the premises clean.

Kaur was accompanied by district family welfare Officer Harpreet Singh.