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CJI launches campaign against substance abuse in Punjab

According to PSLSA, the objective of the campaign is to support vulnerable youth by ensuring access to treatment, facilitating long-term social reintegration and encouraging them to lead healthy and drug-free lives.

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday launched a three-month Youth Recovery and Rehabilitation Campaign in Punjab at the high court complex to help people affected by substance abuse through treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during an event in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during an event in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The statewide campaign was launched in the presence of the acting chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other judges and will be implemented by all district legal services authorities (DLSAs) from July 18 to October 31 in mission mode, the Punjab state legal services authority (PSLSA) said.

According to PSLSA, the objective of the campaign is to support vulnerable youth by ensuring access to treatment, facilitating long-term social reintegration and encouraging them to lead healthy and drug-free lives.

The PSLSA spokesperson added that special focus will be on the incarcerated persons suffering from substance dependence.

A three-phase action plan has been prepared for the initiative. The first phase, from July 18 to July 31, will focus on institutional preparedness, capacity building, district mapping and identification of vulnerable areas and individuals.

The authority said the campaign will be implemented through a multi-sectoral network involving the health department, prison department, education and skill development agencies, police, civil society organisations and community leaders.

 
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