Claims of education revolution another gimmick by Kejri: Pargat

Pargat Singh on Wednesday dared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain that which education revolution he intends to bring Punjab which has been "cradle of civilisation" since ages and have taught the masses how to read and write
Pargat said the claims about revolution is another cheap gimmick by the "rumour monger" Kejriwal, who is not even aware of basic topography of Punjab.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Education minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday dared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain that which education revolution he intends to bring Punjab which has been “cradle of civilisation” since ages and have taught the masses how to read and write.

In a statement, the minister said the claims about revolution is another cheap gimmick by the “rumour monger” Kejriwal, who is not even aware of basic topography of Punjab.

He said that Kejriwal probably forgot about the fact that he is trying to mislead people on same land where Vedas, Upanishads and others were written long before when people knew how to read and write.

Pargat said what revolution can Delhi chief minister Bring in Punjab where “Bani” of great Gurus imbibed in Guru Granth Sahib is already guiding destiny of people by showing them way of life.

