Clash at Majitha village: 2 farmers surrender, sent to police remand; counsel says duo innocent
Two farmers accused of killing two Gujjars during a clash on March 22 at Anaitpura village, falling under the Majitha sub-division, were on Tuesday produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class Gursher Singh a day after the duo surrendered before the police.
SGPC member and counsel of the accused Bhagwant Singh Sialka said, “The court sent Baljinder Singh and Jagdeep Singh to three-day police remand, while Angrej Singh who was arrested on the day of the incident was sent to judicial custody.”
Speaking on the alleged involvement of the accused in the killings, Sialka said, “The duo was not in the village when the clash broke out as they had gone to hospital with farmers injured in a scuffle that took place earlier in the day. So, they are innocent and we will fight a legal battle to get them released soon. Similarly, Angrej was at home and not present at the clash site, but was arrested by the police at the behest of Gujjars.”
Meanwhile, the farmers and Sikh organisations are still camping in the village in support of the farmers and demanding that a cross FIR be registered against the Gujjars for allegedly opening fire on the farmers. They are also demanding exclusion of names of innocent farmers from the FIR.
