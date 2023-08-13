Three injured in group clash in Amritsar jail

AMRITSAR : Three inmates were injured in a clash between two groups in the high-security Amritsar Central Jail on Friday, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, of Tarn Taran, and Rahul and Bharat of Amritsar.

The jail authorities have identified the members of the rival group as Navtej Singh, alias Dodhi, Gagandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, alias Kala, Jugraj Singh, alias Tiddi, Abhi, Bhavreet, alias Bavi, Sukhraj Singh, alias Kaka, and Khushalbir Singh, alias Chintu. All the members of the rival group belong to Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts, officials said.

The authorities have written to the Amritsar commissionerate police for registering a case under the Prisons Act against all 12 members of both the groups.

A jail official, who wished not to be named, said the clash between both the group members took place around 6.30 pm on Friday. Both the groups had been at loggerheads, he said.

“The accused used small sharp weapons in the attack. The three injured have been rushed to Amritsar civil hospital,” he said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in the prison had to intervene to control the situation, it is learnt.

