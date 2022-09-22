Clash between student bodies in Chandigarh: DAV College cancels admission of five students

DAV College, Sector 10, on Wednesday cancelled the admission of five students, purportedly aligned with the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), for assaulting two students, who are members of the Hindustan Students Association (HSA).

The five students were identified as Tarandeep Cheema (MA public administration), Gagandeep Singh (BA third year), and Arshdeep Singh, Jaganpreet Singh and Jashandeep, who are all students of BA second year.

College principal Pawan Sharma also banned their entry to the campus with immediate effect.

According to students, members of the SOI and HSA had clashed on the campus on Tuesday over counter-allegations of calling outsiders to the college campus ahead of the Panjab University student elections.

The scuffle, whose videos were widely circulated on social media, had left two HSA members seriously injured. Police had rushed the injured students to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where they received treatment for head and ear injuries.

On legal action against the accused students, police said they had lodged a DDR and appropriate action will be taken after verification.

Notably, with the student election season around the corner, the college has deployed bouncers to keep outsiders away.