With 99.2%, Harshita Goel is Ludhiana district’s ICSE Class 10 topper

With a score of 99.2%, Sacred Heart Convent School, Machhiwara, student Harshita Goel topped the district in the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams — conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) — results for which were declared on Sunday.

Harshita Goel of Sacred Heart Convent School. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vanya Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School and Gurnoor Singh Grewal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, came in at second and third positions with scores of 99% and 98.8% respectively.

Goel scored a perfect 100 in social studies and 99 in Punjabi and Hindi each. Her father, Sunil Goel, is a businessman, while her mother Kavita Goel is a chemistry teacher.

Pushed by her love for science and aim to become a surgeon, Goel would devote at least eight hours to studies every day. “I was sure that my hard work would bear results as I followed my study schedule consistently while maintaining discipline,” she said, adding that her staying focused was the key to her success.

Speaking of her hobbies, she said, “I love dancing, playing piano and reading books.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta, who scored 99%, meanwhile, scored a perfect 100 in mathematics and environmental studies and 99 in social studies and Punjabi.

Her father Vipul Gupta is an industrialist, while her mother Vidhu Gupta is a homemaker. Speaking of her aim to pursue a career in scientific research, she said, “I believe that there is no shortcut to success which is why I never procrastinated and gave proper time to my studies.” She loves swimming and has participated at the national-level events. A resident of Model Town, she said that she will opt for a non-medical stream.

Grewal, a resident of Rajgarh village, scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, physics and history. His father Balpreet Singh is an engineer, while his mother Harpreet Kaur is a homemaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am thankful to my teachers and parents who motivated me through thick and thin,” he said, adding, “I like to take care of plants and spend time in my garden during my free time and also love reading books related to history and fiction.”

Grewal wants to pursue a career in the medical field and wants to become a cardiologist. He said that he devoted at least 5 to 6 hours per day to studies, with particular focus on self-assessment.

Khushnoor Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, bagged the fourth position by scoring 98.%. Her father Harinderpal Singh Gill is a lawyer, while her mother Komaldeep Kaur Gill is a homemaker

A district-level badminton player, Kaur aspires to become a software developer. She said she loved dancing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}