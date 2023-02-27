Class 10 students exude confidence after appearing for CBSE English exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students on Monday appeared for their English exam, which a majority found to be easy. CBSE Class 10 students at an examination centre in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The three-hour exam commenced at 10.30 am across various centres in the city. Aryan, a Class 10 student at St John’s High School, said the paper was very easy and balanced.

“All the three sets were balanced and the pattern of the question paper was the same as the sample paper released by the board. The literature questions were according to the previous papers,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Puja, a student at GMSSS, Sector 20, said, “I was more nervous before the exam but all worries vanished seeing the paper. All the questions were asked in a straightforward manner and I attempted all of them.”

Flagging a slight concern, Yogeeta Khanna, a teacher at GMSSS-16, however, said, “The paper was easy. However, all the options of one question in the literature part were incorrect. The question did not have the right answer in the options that were provided.”

The next exam, Punjabi, is scheduled for March 1. Exams for Class 10 will end on March 21 and the result is expected in the last week of May or first week of June.