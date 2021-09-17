Class 11 admission in Chandigarh: 2,409 seats up for grabs in second counselling

Registration for second counselling for admission to Class 11 in city’s government schools has started and 2,409 vacant seats are up for grabs as per data shared by the UT education department.

The last date to apply for the seats is September 19. As per data, only 310 seats are left in the commerce stream, which has been the most favoured among applicants. This, despite the UT education department increasing the number of seats for commerce from 1,560 last year to 3,900 this year.

There are 322 seats vacant for sciences out of 3,080; 1,238 seats are vacant for humanities out of 6,600; and 539 seats of 1,775 are vacant for vocational courses.

Total 18,703 students had applied for 15,355 seats out of which 16% (2,409 seats) are now vacant.

Those who can participate in the second counselling include students who have already got admission but want to change their stream or school; candidates who weren’t allotted a seat in the first counselling; and candidates who didn’t participate in the first counselling.

To participate, candidates will have to go to http://www.chdeducation.gov.in/ or http://59.91.196.60/ut2021/ to apply. Online submission of preferences for school and stream can be done till 11:45pm on September 19.

New candidates have to register and pay the registration fee of ₹130. The list will be displayed on September 23 at 12pm and fees/documents will have to be submitted by September 26, 11:45pm. No details have been shared yet about the third counselling schedule.

DEO writes to school principals over fee waiver

While the UT education department had announced on July 26 that annual and monthly fees of government school students of Classes 9 and 10 had been waived off, many parents have already paid the fee for April to July session.

Now the UT district education officer (DEO) has written to all government school heads to adjust the 50% fee that was already paid in the coming months in compliance with the July order.