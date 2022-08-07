Class 11 admissions: 17,580 applications received with 3 days to go

Since the online portal for Class 11 admissions to government schools was opened, 17,580 applications have been submitted till Saturday afternoon, as per UT education department officials.

While 19,830 students have registered on the portal, there are 13,570 seats up for grabs. Last year 18,703 students had applied for admission.

The portal will stay open till Tuesday, 5pm. The list of school allotted and stream will be released on August 19. A provisional list will be released on August 12 and students may file objections till August 14. Classes will commence from August 23. The date for the second counselling is yet to be announced.