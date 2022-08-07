Class 11 admissions: 17,580 applications received with 3 days to go
Since the online portal for Class 11 admissions to government schools was opened, 17,580 applications have been submitted till Saturday afternoon, as per UT education department officials.
While 19,830 students have registered on the portal, there are 13,570 seats up for grabs. Last year 18,703 students had applied for admission.
The portal will stay open till Tuesday, 5pm. The list of school allotted and stream will be released on August 19. A provisional list will be released on August 12 and students may file objections till August 14. Classes will commence from August 23. The date for the second counselling is yet to be announced.
-
Graft case: Vigilance files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former Mohali district forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and another accused Kamaljit Singh in a graft case. The chargesheet was filed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. Vigilance spokesperson said the chargesheet has been submitted within the stipulated time and the case has been committed to sessions court for regular trial.
-
Water booster plant, reservoir in Phase- 5 to be commissioned this month: Mohali dy mayor
The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month, the Mohali deputy mayor said on Saturday. The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the water booster plant and reservoir were almost ready and will be ready to be commissioned next month.
-
Wildbuzz | The invisible serpents
Is the case with the very rare Forsten's cat snake, which was not known to exist in the Tricity till March 2021. In that month, a specimen was rescued from a hen coop on the Morni road ahead of Nada Saheb having gobbled an egg. All three specimens were rescued by the Haryana Forest department. Prior to the advent of snake-rescue teams, people would either hound the snake or kill it.
-
Lost in Partition riots, siblings meet in silence, tears after 75 years
For the younger brother of Mumtaz Bibi of Sheikhupura in Pakistan, 73, Gurmukh Singh, the meeting with their sister lost to the fleeing Sikh family at the Kartarpur Corridor was one of silence and tears. Their father Sardar Pala Singh was married to his late wife's younger sister Prasin Kaur and raised a family. Gurmukh and his younger brother, Baldev Singh, are planning to visit their sister in Sheikhupura this winter.
-
Hooda congratulates players for winning medals in Commonwealth Games
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday congratulated the players, who have won medals for the country by performing brilliantly in the Commonwealth Games. Hooda participated as the chief guest in a ceremony to honour DSP Pradeep Khatri for winning the silver medal in the World Police Games held in Ismaila village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics