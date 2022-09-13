Class 11 admissions: 2.1k seats up for grabs at Chandigarh’s govt schools in 2nd counselling

As many as 2,185 seats are up for grabs in the second counselling for Class 11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, as per the UT education department. The application process started from Monday and will conclude on Thursday.

Streamwise, the most vacant seats are in humanities with 1,056. Of this, the maximum of 98 vacancies are at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC-1, Maloya; followed by 89 at GSSS Sector 38 West, and 75 at GSSS Khuda Lahora.

Science, including medical and non-medical, has 466 vacant seats, of which 44 are at GMSSS Sector 19, followed by 42 at GMSSS Sector 16 and 41 at GMSSS Sector 35.

Interestingly, all these three schools had high cut-offs during the first counselling and have a reputation for being good schools to pursue science in Class 11. Speaking about this, UT director of school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “High cut-offs and students who got admission choosing to migrate could be the reason behind vacancies. We expect these seats to get filled in this round of counselling.”

There are 286 vacancies in commerce. The maximum of 64 vacancies are at GMSSS RC 1 Maloya, followed by 27 each at GMSSS Raipur Kalan and GMSSS Sector 20.

There are 377 unfilled seats in vocational courses.

Interested students have to submit their applications on https://nltchd.info/ut2022n/ by 5 pm on September 15. After this, the department will invite submission of objections via email on admissionxiut@gmail.com from September 17 to 1 pm on September 18.

The list of allotment of schools and streams will be released at 12 pm on September 21. Students will then have to deposit the fees online by 11.59 pm on September 23.

Classes for those who get admission through the second counselling will start from September 23.

