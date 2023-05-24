Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh govt schools to kick off on May 24

Class 11 admissions at 42 government senior secondary schools of the city are set to start on Wednesday. The admissions will be centralised and applicants need to register at https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

The fee to participate in the centralised admission is ₹ 1,400 for boys and ₹ 1,200 for girls. (HT File Photo)

A total of 13,875 seats will be offered in the 2023-24 academic session, which will, for the first time, see 85% seats reserved for students who cleared Class 10 from a Chandigarh-based government school, while 15% seats will be open to private school students.

While some parents are sceptical about this, education department officials say even in previous years, around 20% of the total applicants were from private schools and this step will also keep a check on students opting for government schools as dummy schools.

The fee to participate in the centralised admission is ₹1,400 for boys and ₹1,200 for girls. For SC candidates, it is ₹700 for both boys and girls. A non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 will also be charged. Help desks will be set up in all schools to guide parents. Grievances can be shared at the email address admissionxiut@gmail.com.

Speaking about steps taken to streamline the process, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This time, the registration fee will be charged during the online registration process itself. Earlier, students faced difficulties paying the fee. If a student opts out of the admission process, the fee will be refunded.”

While the first counselling will get over after the allotment list is displayed on June 20, two more counselling rounds are expected to adjust students in vacant seats and to account for students who seek transfers between schools or streams after being allotted a seat in the first counselling. A merit list, taking into account marks in English, mathematics, science, social science and language 2, will be prepared for admissions.

Admission schedule

Start of registration: 2 pm, May 24

End of registration: June 4

Display of common merit list: 1 pm, June 9

Filing grievances online: June 9 and 10

Display of allotment list (school and stream): 11.30 am, June 20

Commencement of classes: July 1

Register at https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/