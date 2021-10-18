Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 975 seats allotted after third counselling
chandigarh news

Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 975 seats allotted after third counselling

As many as 975 students have been allotted seats in Class 11 at government schools in Chandigarh following the third round of counselling
Of the seats allotted in Class 11 to students in Chandigarh following the third counselling, 495 students have applied for the science stream (medical and non-medical), 313 for commerce and 165 for vocational courses. (HT file)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 975 students have been allotted seats in Class 11 at government schools in the city following the third round of counselling. Of these, 495 students have applied for the science stream (medical and non-medical), 313 for commerce and 165 for vocational courses. The list for humanities hasn’t been released yet and will be out on October 19. Students will have to get in touch with the respective schools where they have been allotted seats, submit their documents and pay the fees.

Meanwhile, schools will reopen for all classes in the city from Monday. The district education officer (DEO) has written to all schools asking them to ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff is vaccinated.

Attending physical classes is not mandatory and students can also continue with online classes. Those coming to school will have to get a consent form signed by their parents and must follow all Covid protocols.

