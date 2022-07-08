Class 4 student kidnapped from Patiala village, released later
In a broad daylight crime, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy, a student of Class 4, from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on Thursday morning.
The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom.
The police have registered a case against the kidnappers and launched a search operation for their arrest.
Deepak Pareek, SSP, Patiala, said they received the information that a boy had been kidnapped while going to school this morning.
The father of the boy said, “My two sons were going to school on bicycles when two men came on a motorcycle near Khandoli village. They asked my name first and then took my son with them. The CCTV footage shows that both had covered their faces with a cloth.”
He said the kidnappers called and demanded a huge ransom. “However, as I expressed inability, they released him,” he said.
The boy was recovered by the police from the agricultural fields of Basantpura village on the Sirhind road.
The SSP said the first priority of the police was to rescue the child from the kidnappers. “We have rescued the boy safely and now police parties have been formed to nab the accused,” he said.
He said it was a planned operation to rescue the boy and the accused will be nabbed soon.
-
Fight against drugs, gangster culture top priority: DGP
Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said the fight against drugs and gangster culture was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police. While Chairing a review meeting at the Police Lines with IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and SSP Deepak Pareek, Yadav said the topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order and detection of crime.
-
Moose Wala’s murder: 39 days on, SIT clueless about Punjab module shooters’ whereabouts
Around 39 days after the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab police's special investigation team is still groping in the dark to trace Punjab module shooters, which included Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu. Despite custodial interrogation of the masterminds of the killing, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the Punjab police are struggling to find the trail of Mannu and Roopa.
-
Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB
A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case. Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations.
-
International cyber fraud racket busted; 2 Nigerians held
With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Delhi, the cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has managed to bust an international cyber fraud racket. They used to allegedly introduce themselves as VVIPs on WhatsApp and send messages to people, mostly government officials, asking for financial favours in the form of Amazon gift cards and digital wallet payments among others, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.
-
Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus' seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days. The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated. As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday. But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.
