Class 4 student kidnapped from Patiala village, released later

In a broad daylight crime, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy, a student of Class 4, from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on Thursday morning.

The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom.

The police have registered a case against the kidnappers and launched a search operation for their arrest.

Deepak Pareek, SSP, Patiala, said they received the information that a boy had been kidnapped while going to school this morning.

The father of the boy said, “My two sons were going to school on bicycles when two men came on a motorcycle near Khandoli village. They asked my name first and then took my son with them. The CCTV footage shows that both had covered their faces with a cloth.”

He said the kidnappers called and demanded a huge ransom. “However, as I expressed inability, they released him,” he said.

The boy was recovered by the police from the agricultural fields of Basantpura village on the Sirhind road.

The SSP said the first priority of the police was to rescue the child from the kidnappers. “We have rescued the boy safely and now police parties have been formed to nab the accused,” he said.

He said it was a planned operation to rescue the boy and the accused will be nabbed soon.