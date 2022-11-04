Class-7 student sexually abused by govt school teacher in Chandigarh

A teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, has been arrested for sexually abusing a Class-7 student for over a month.

The 35-year-old accused, who has been teaching Sanskrit at the school for around six years, was arrested on Wednesday night after a police complaint by the child’s parents.

The child told the police that she had even notified her school principal regarding the sexual abuse, but no action was taken.

On Wednesday, the teacher touched her inappropriately again, following which she alerted her parents, who filed a police compliant. High drama was witnessed at the Sector-39 police station, as the child’s kin demanded immediate arrest of the teacher.

Subsequently, police booked the teacher under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Thursday, where he was sent to judicial custody.

Report sought: DSE

Even though the parents alleged that they had complained to the principal before, officials of the UT education department claimed no such complaint was made before the matter went to the police. UT school education director Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “I have asked the principal to submit a report on Friday. If any lapse is found in reporting the matter to the authorities, we will act accordingly.”

Brar added that there were committees in every government school, comprising even parents as members, to prevent such incidents and to get their feedback.

Odisha man held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Panchkula

Panchkula police also arrested an Odisha native for sexually assaulting his five-year-old neighbour in Sector 4. The accused was identified as Akshay Shanker Mahapatra.

The child’s mother complained to the police that her daughter was alone at home on Tuesday while she was away at work. Finding her alone, Mahapatra lured her with snacks and took her to an isolated spot, where he sexually assaulted her.

An alert female neighbour spotted him taking away the child and rescued her. The accused was booked under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

