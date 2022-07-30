Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya

Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul’s Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday.

The bus was hit by a speeding truck, the police said. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village.

Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.

Deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said a case had been registered against the truck driver, who is absconding. The bus conductor also sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital, he said.

In another incident, a liquor contractor, KD Khosla, 67, died when the Toyota Innova he was travelling in skidded of the road and rammed into a tree on the Hajipur-Talwara road in Dasuya. Khosla died on the spot while the driver of the car sustained injuries. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, said the police.

