Class-9 student stabbed to death by four juveniles in Chandigarh

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by four juveniles over an old grudge in Sector 24, police said on Friday.

While Chandigarh Police had initially registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station, they added Section 302 (murder) after the child’s death. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a protest by the victim’s family members outside the Sector-24 police post, police apprehended all accused, three of whom are said to have stabbed the victim, Lavish, while another attacked him with a stone.

The victim’s father, Monu Puhal, 39, a resident of Sector 25 , told the police that he worked as a driver and had three sons. Lavish was the middle child and studied in Class 9.

He said on Friday night, after having dinner, Lavish went to meet his friend Tanish in Sector 24 around 8 pm.

Half an hour later, he received call on his mobile phone, informing him that Lavish was found injured near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24, and was being rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, by ambulance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On reaching the hospital, he found that his son had been stabbed. He was later referred to PGIMER, but could not survive the abdominal stab injuries.

Subsequently, police apprehended all four minors for Lavish’s murder. An investigator said they had fled, leaving Lavish bleeding on the road. A passer-by spotted him and informed the police.

While police had initially registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station, they added Section 302 (murder) after the child’s death.