Classes in Panchkula Medical College to start from 2023-24: Haryana speaker

Classes for the MBBS course at the upcoming medical college in Sector 32 will begin from the academic session 2023-24.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was informed during a high-level meeting chaired by Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. The medical college is being built by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on nearly 30 acres at Sector 32, adjacent to Ghaggar, at an estimated cost of ₹650 crore. While the construction of the main college building is underway, the classes will be temporarily set up in the Civil Hospital, Sector 6.The Civil Hospital will serve as a temporary facility until the new building is completed. Chief Minister Manohar Lal has granted approval for the land and the construction of the medical college by HSVP.

During the meeting, Aditya Dahiya, director of the medical education and research department, presented detailed information about the potential sites in the district for the medical college. He highlighted that the Civil Hospital located in Sector 6 meets most of the parameters set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), making it suitable to begin classes until the new building is constructed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi said the HSVP has already identified 30.20 acres in Sector-32 for the medical college. The development authority will undertake the construction of the college on this land, divided into three different pockets approximately one kilometre from the main road on the left-hand side while travelling from Majri Chowk to Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway after crossing the Ghaggar bridge.

The commencement of the medical college in Panchkula is expected to bring significant advancements to the region, providing high-quality medical services and potentially reducing the burden on nearby medical institutions like Chandigarh PGIMER, GMCH-32, and GMSH-16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON