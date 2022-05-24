Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Classes under tin sheds: Chandigarh admn orders shift to nearby schools, assures new campuses
Four of the Chandigarh’s government schools — at Palsora, Indira Colony, Hallomajra and Railway Colony — were found taking classes under tin sheds
Published on May 24, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking note of parents’ complaints of students being forced to attend classes under tin-shed roofs in sweltering heat at the Hallomajra government school, the UT administration on Monday announced that classes of senior students will be shifted to nearby schools upon resumption after the summer vacation.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, having visited the Hallomajra school on May 21, held a meeting over the issue of as many as four of the city’s government schools — at Palsora, Indira Colony, Hallomajra and Railway Colony — running under tin-shed roofs.

Purohit had, during his visit, discussed setting up a new school in Hallomajra, saying Class 9 and 10 students should be sent to the Makhan Majra government school until proper arrangements are made. The administration had also decided to arrange for school buses to take students to Makhan Majra.

A second wing of the school was to be built to accommodate the growing strength and tin sheds had been put up in 2008 for the same, but the proposal to build the school was dismissed as the land was right next to a major road.

Speaking on the issue, UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “We have directed the UT education secretary and UT chief engineer to make permanent arrangements by the end of the summer vacation so that no student has to attend classes under tins sheds.”

The administration now plans to shift students to either new schools or adjust them in nearby schools where additional capacity is available.

Director school education changed

On Monday, PCS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar was given the charge of Director School Education (DSE), replacing PCS Palika Arora.

Arora has been given Brar’s charge, which included superintendent model jail and joint inspector general prisons along with others like agriculture census officer, nodal officer state agriculture marketing board, joint secretary agriculture and secretary real estate regulatory authority.

The change of charges came in the backdrop of the controversy of government schools running from under tin-sheds.

