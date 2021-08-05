Clean drinking water supply in 99% of Haryana’s households: Centre

All rural households of Jind and Palwal in Haryana on Wednesday were connected with tap water supply under the flagship ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, according to the Union Jal Shakti ministry.

Now, all households in 21 of the 22 districts in Haryana have tap water supply. Mewat is the only district where nearly 82% families are currently connected with piped water supply.

Every family of Mewat will have tap water connection by early September and Haryana will be the sixth state in country to have 100% households having domestic water connections, the ministry said in a release.

“Considering the coordination with the central government and the speed at which Haryana government has functioned, it is expected that the target will be achieved as early as the last week of August or the first fortnight of September,” a ministry official said.

Under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, the Centre has set a target of providing 55-litre drinking water per person per day to all households.

There are close to 31 lakh rural households in Haryana. In August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, only 17.6 lakh rural households (57%) in Haryana were getting drinking water from the tap. The remaining 43% families had to travel long distances to collect drinking water.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 13 lakh families have been given connections in less than two years and 30.68 lakh rural households of the state have started getting clean drinking water from their taps, the officials said.

No paucity of funds to meet target: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Haryana will not face any problem of funds in providing water connection to every household under the mission.

“In the current financial year, about ₹1,120 crore have been allocated for this scheme,” he said.

The amount is more than seven times against the ₹150 crore allocation of 2019-2020 and about four times more against the ₹290 crore allocation of 2020-2021.

“In the current financial year, about ₹257 crore have been released by the central government to the state,” the minister said.

‘6,638 villages, every school, anganwadi getting tap water’

The ministry said 6,045 village panchayats and 6,638 villages have secured the distinction of becoming ‘Har Ghar Jal Saon’ in Haryana.

Similarly, all 12,988 schools and 21,789 anganwadis in Haryana are now connected with piped water supply system.

There is a provision of rainwater harvesting in 366 schools and gray water reuse in 1,233 in the northern state.