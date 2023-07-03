Cleaner charred to death, driver injured as two trucks collide in Ambala

A truck cleaner died and the driver got injured after a canter truck rammed into a trailer truck from behind near Manji Sahib Gurdwara on the Delhi-Amritsar highway (NH-44) in Ambala on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harvinder Singh, a native of Bijnour district in Uttar Pradesh (UP). His cousin and driver of the Sangrur-registered trailer truck, Satnam Singh, said they both were employed with Muzaffarnagar-based Bajwa Transporter and were transporting sugar from Meerut in UP to Phillaur in Punjab when the speeding canter truck hit their vehicle. As per police, the driver was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, for treatment. Police said autopsy of the deceased will be conducted on Monday and a case under IPC sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 has been registered.

Canter truck rammed into a trailer truck from behind near Manji Sahib Gurdwara on the Delhi-Amritsar highway (NH-44) in Ambala. (HT Photo)

Missing Karnal youth found dead

KARNAL Two days after he went missing, police have recovered the body of an 18-year-old youth from a dry pond in Sheikhpura Jagir village of the district, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Azam Khan, a resident of the same village. The family members alleged that he was murdered and demanded a fair probe into the matter. Police said that the body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR under Section 346 of IPC is registered in the matter.

Jio launches True 5G services at Brahma Sarovar

Chandigarh Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra to provide uninterrupted internet facility to pilgrims for live streaming of the revered place to their relatives and friends at far off places. The pilgrims will have advantages like no buffering and no lag in video calls.The Brahma Sarovar, which is associated with Lord Brahma, surrounds the famous Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple.

Search operation in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The joint search and cordon operation by army and police was launched in Dabi Dharti area of Balakote sector at around 9 am following inputs about suspicious movement, the officials said. They said the village is located ahead of the border fence and the search operation was going on when last reports were received.

Shimla MC approves 4% hike in property tax

Shimla In the monthly meeting held at Bachat Bhawan of the Shimla municipal corporation on Saturday, the 4% increase in property tax was approved amid opposition from the councillors. Along with this, an increase in the tax rate every year has also been implemented in the city.

