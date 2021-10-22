Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cleanliness drive around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
chandigarh news

Cleanliness drive around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

Under the “Clean India Campaign”, volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, carried out a cleanliness drive around ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev
Members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra carry out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the “Clean India Campaign”, officials, youth club members and volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, carried out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana.

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the youth started with the cleanliness pledge and promised to keep the iconic places and their surroundings clean. They also sang the National anthem. They paid tributes to martyr Sukhdev and remembered his sacrifices for the nation at the time of Independence. A cleanliness drive was carried out at the martyr’s ancestral house and the market area nearby where the focus was the collection and disposal of single-use plastic. Also, shopkeepers and the public were made aware of the hazards of single-use plastic.

District youth officer, Rashmeet Kaur said more cleanliness drives would be carried out at iconic places in Ludhiana to make people aware of the importance of such places and the importance of keeping these clean.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Educationists should frame policies instead of babus: Pargat Singh

Ludhiana traders protest, seek rollback of professional tax

Sidhu calls Capt architect of 3 farm laws, ex-CM hits back

PM Modi lauds Khattar’s ‘innovative governance’
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP