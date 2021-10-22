Cleanliness drive around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

Under the “Clean India Campaign”, officials, youth club members and volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, carried out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana.

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the youth started with the cleanliness pledge and promised to keep the iconic places and their surroundings clean. They also sang the National anthem. They paid tributes to martyr Sukhdev and remembered his sacrifices for the nation at the time of Independence. A cleanliness drive was carried out at the martyr’s ancestral house and the market area nearby where the focus was the collection and disposal of single-use plastic. Also, shopkeepers and the public were made aware of the hazards of single-use plastic.

District youth officer, Rashmeet Kaur said more cleanliness drives would be carried out at iconic places in Ludhiana to make people aware of the importance of such places and the importance of keeping these clean.

