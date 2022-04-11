Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Clear position on Kunwar Vijay's allegations against police officials: Khaira to CM

Demanding the transfer of IPS officers Prabodh Kumar and Arun Pal Singh from their current postings, Khaira also asked the chief minister clarify his stand on the AAP MLA’s allegations
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government.
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government.

Demanding the transfer of IPS officers Prabodh Kumar and Arun Pal Singh from their current postings, Khaira also asked the chief minister clarify his stand on the AAP MLA’s allegations. He reminded Mann that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had claimed on several occasions during the run up to the Punjab elections that if his party was voted to power, he would ensure justice to the victims of the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing within 24 hours.

“I do not think the Punjab government is walking extra mile or making any extraordinary effort to live up to the aforesaid promise,” he wrote in a letter to the chief minister.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kunwar Vijay had asked the state government to reconsider the posting of two police officers, accusing them of favouring big political families. “These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” he alleged, without directly naming them. Prabodh Kumar is the state’s intelligence chief whereas Arun Pal is commissioner of police, Amritsar.

