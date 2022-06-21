Clearing Dadumajra landfill: Chandigarh MC shortlists 2 firms
The Municipal Corporation is all set to award the work for the removal of more than 7.5 lakh MT of legacy waste from the Dadumajra dumping site.
Two firms have been shortlisted by the MC for the work after the technical evaluation of five bids was completed here on Monday. The work allotment is expected within this week, with MC to open financial bids in a couple of days. The firm with the lowest bid will be allotted the work. After the allotment of work, the firm will have around 2.8 years to complete the work.
The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs is partially funding the ₹77-crore project.
At present, 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste lying at the dumping ground is being biomined and the work is expected to be completed by the next year. About 78 per cent of the waste has been removed so far.
Meanwhile, three firms have come forward to take up the work of repair and upgrade work of the city’s sole solid waste processing plant, Sector 25. In the last attempt, MC tender had received only one firm’s bid, and consequently, it re-floated the tender. The bids will now be sent for technical evaluation.
“We will be opening the technical bids within this week, and by the next week, the financial bids, if the firms are able to clear the technical evaluation,” said an MC official.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
