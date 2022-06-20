Clerk among 2 caught accepting bribe from trader in Amritsar

The officials of the state vigilance department have arrested two employees of Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) for allegedly accepting ₹ 25,000 as bribe from a trader on the pretext of showing him official documents related to the purchase of his house.

The accused, who were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, have been identified as Dinesh Khanna, who is working as a clerk at the trust office, and one Navdeep Singh, who was acting as a private dealer. Both the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance-Amritsar, Varinder Singh Sandhu said one Kawaljit Singh of Ranjeet Avenue, who is working as a dry fruit trader in Amritsar, had approached them with a complaint against the arrested accused.

Kawaljit had purchased a house worth ₹ 90 lakh from Kanwardlip Singh and found the record of the house with AIT as correct. Around two months ago, two men claiming themselves agents of a bank came to Kawaljit’s house and told him that there has been a loan of ₹ 60 lakh on the house, the official said.

When Kawaljit wanted to re-check the record of the house from the AIT, the accused demanded ₹ 50,000 as bribe, which was later fixed at ₹ 25,000. Dinesh then ensured Kawaljit to provide the copies of the record of the house through his men, Sandhu said.

The SSP said that on the basis of the complaint, “a trap was laid by a team led-by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jogeshwar Singh and both the accused were arrested red-handed in the presence of government witnesses,” the SSP said.

He said they have got two-day remand of the accused from a local court.