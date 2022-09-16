Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Clerk at Chandigarh DC's office ends life at Sector-35 house

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 02:41 AM IST

Police said the deceased hailed from Ludhiana and had been living in Chandigarh for work; he was found hanging by his landlord and roommate, who alerted the police

The youth was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. But he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Sector 35 on Wednesday.

Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and worked as a clerk in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Sector 17, Chandigarh. He was found hanging by his landlord and roommate, who alerted the police.

The youth was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found in his room. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as no foul play is suspected.The deceased’s family in Ludhiana has been informed.

