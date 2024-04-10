Climate change impacts apple blooming in Himachal

Climate change has adversely impacted the temperate fruits growing in Himachal Pradesh, particularly apples. The changing weather pattern, excessive rains last year and scanty snowfall have delayed the apple blooming by at least three weeks this year as compared to the past two years. Climate change has adversely impacted the temperate fruits growing in Himachal Pradesh, particularly apples. The changing weather pattern, excessive rains last year and scanty snowfall have delayed the apple blooming by at least three weeks this year as compared to the past two years. (HT Photo)

The excessive rains last year and scanty snowfall are affecting the blooming of apples.

The delay in blooming is likely to impact the apple production. The apple harvest, which usually commences in the last week of June, is likely to start in the second week of July. Apple trees in the lower elevations at the height of 5,000 feet above sea level fully bloom by mid-April. “Trees are at the stage of pink bud,” said Rahul Singh, an apple grower in Theog.

This year in lower elevations there is less bloom, mainly due to wet weather last year in May and June, which affected the carbohydrate production in apple trees, which is mainly responsible for healthy fruit bud development, especially since lower elevations had a bumper fruit set ,” said Lokinder Singh Bisht, president, Progressive Growers Association.

Climate change impacting the crop

There is concern that the weather will change again during this week. According to the meteorological department, western disturbance (WD) is becoming active again and there are chances of rain and snowfall again in the mountains for the next four to five days. This will delay flowering. Total cumulative rainfall during the monsoon season from 1st June to 30th September 2023 was 886.0 mm with a deviation of 21% more than the long period average of 734.4 mm. The earliest withdrawal of monsoon in Himachal was in the year 2001 while the most delayed was in the year 2019.

Marssonina blotch, a disease caused by the plant pathogen diplocarpon mali, too appeared on the plants due to relentless rain last year. Severe epidemics cause early defoliation before harvest, which affects the fruit size, color, and yield as well as tree vigor and fruit-bearing capacity,

The rain led to the outbreak of alternaria, a fungal disease that causes leaf blotch, fruit spots, and moldy core diseases, affecting the fruit quality.

Crop scientists attribute the change in blooming patterns to the changing climate. January month recorded a 99.7% rain deficit “Apple orchards facing poor and weak flowering this season, particularly in the middle and lower belt of the state, are primarily due to the excessive premature leaf fall and excessive fruit set during the preceding year,” said SP Bhardwaj, former associate director at the Dr YS Parmar University for Forestry-run horticulture research centre at Mashobra.

“The retention of leaves is required to be until mid-November to ensure good fruit-set. Fruit bud differentiation, a necessary physiological process, occurs from mid-May to mid-September. During this period, leaves store energy and food in the flowing buds known as spurs. Any interruption due to the presence of disease, insect and mite pests affects the normal photosynthesis during this stage resulting in poor fruit set in the following year.” he

said.

The farmers are worried that the change in the blooming pattern could lead to a decline in production this year. The farmers were adversely hit last year due to rain-triggered floods that wreaked havoc not only in the main apple-growing regions but in the entire state, with Mandi Kullu and Shimla districts being the worst-affected.

Growers call for research

“Changing weather pattern largely affects apple production but it’s a matter of research that there is something wrong with the practices adopted in the orchards. Eighter the horticulture department of the Horticulture University should undertake research,” says Harish Chauhan, the convener of the Kisan Samyukt Manch. Apple production has been constantly declining for the past 13 years. The department of horticulture has written to Dr YS Parmar University of Forestry and Horticulture to carry out research.

Production figures

Year Apple boxes

2010------5.11 crore

2011------1.38 crore

2012 ----1.84 crore

2013-----3.69 crore

2014-----2.80 crore

2015------3.68 crore

2016------2.40 crore

2017 ------2.06 crore

2018------1.65 crore

2019------3.24 crore

2020------2.84 crore

2021------3.41 crore

2022------3.56 crore

2023 -----1.77 crore