Close shave for IAS officer as bullet pierces his window in Chandigarh

A Punjab-cadre IAS officer had a close shave after a suspected stray bullet, fired during Diwali celebrations on Sunday, landed in his bedroom in Sector 24. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh.

The bullet went through the window frame of the government accommodation allotted to IAS officer Varinder Kumar Sharma, currently posted as the managing director of Punjab Health Systems Corporation. He has additional charge of secretary, Punjab Human Rights Commission.

The recovered part of the bullet, as per police, seems to have been fired from a .32-bore weapon.

Sharma, while talking to media on Monday, said he did not have animosity with anyone. “I do not think that anyone targeted me. I suspect it to be a case of celebratory firing during Diwali celebrations,” he said.

He added, “We all are safe. I was alone in the room. The bullet pierced through the window frame. Had it come through the windowpane, it could have been worse. I have already filed a complaint with the police.”

As per police, Sharma had retired to his bedroom after Diwali puja and was alone when the bullet was fired around 11.30 pm.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station. Police probe is underway to trace the person who pulled the trigger, while not ruling out celebratory firing.

Sector 24 houses around 150 government residences that are allotted not to just bureaucrats, but also judges as well as PGIMER doctors.

