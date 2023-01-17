Closure of Bhai Bala Intersection: Traffic snarls leave commuters high and dry in Ludhiana

Traffic congestion and chaos was the order of the day for commuters at the busy Bhai Bala Intersection on Monday, the first working day after it was closed due to the ongoing construction of the elevated road being undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Motorists moving towards their workplaces in different parts of the city, including Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and adjoining areas were also left stranded as the school buses thronged the roads at the same time. All private and government schools for classes 1 to 7 were opened on Monday with the timing delayed to 10 am after the extended winter break.

The massive rush at the dilapidated slip road from Aarti chowk to Bhai Bala intersection, during peak hours of the morning and evening, aggravated the woes of the residents who used the road connecting important areas of the city and houses a number of commercial establishments.

Manisha Sharma, a resident of BRS Nagar, said that it took her over 50 minutes to reach her office on Mall road from her home. She added that the traffic disturbance in various parts of the city has impacted the routine life of the city residents causing major inconvenience as a lot of time is wasted in the traffic jams on a daily basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A number of commuters said that as the crossing near Sidhwan canal also has been closed along with construction work taking place at Pakhowal road and Bharat Nagar chowk, the situation has become grave.

Echoing the same, Harmeet Singh, another city resident said that as the construction will move towards the Bharat Nagar chowk, the commuters will bear the brunt of the traffic disturbance and authorities should improve the situation and step up the work.

Cops struggle to manage traffic

Cops deployed at the intersection said that as the slip road is narrow and ridden with potholes, the stretch requires one or two regular staff to regulate the traffic.

A cop, requesting anonymity, said that even after the boards signaling diversions have been put in place, it will take time for commuters to get used to the new situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that dust and construction residue swirling in the air has caused him breathing troubles.

The elevated road project extending from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur Road began in October 2017. While it was supposed to be completed by 2020 initially, the deadline has now been pushed to July 2023.