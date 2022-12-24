Closure of offices, institutions in Himachal: War of words between Cong, BJP intensifies

With the state government shutting down offices and institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur regime over the last six months, the war of words between the Congress and ruling Opposition has heated up.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has de-notified over 400 offices and institution and 100 more are likely to be shut. Recently, two sub-divisional magistrate offices opened at Rakkar and Kotla Behar in Kangra district, and over two dozen Ayurvedic Health Centers and six polytechnic colleges were closed. All these offices and institutions were opened or upgraded by the previous government during the last six months of its tenure.

While the BJP has called the move “vendetta politics”, the ruling Congress has claimed that the institutions were opened in gross violation of norms and without budgetary provisions.

Anti-people move: Satti

Condemning the Congress government’s decision, Una MLA Satpal Satti called the government’s decision “anti-people.”

“The BJP government under the leadership of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had opened these offices and institutions to provide services to the people of the state at their doorstep. The locals had demanded these offices, which is why they were opened. Despite the threat of Covid looming large, many health institutions were also shut by the government,” he said.

“This is tantamount to betraying the people. The BJP will launch a stir against this anti-people and vendetta-driven act of the state government,” he said.

Pratibha supports govt decision

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has supported the state government’s move to shut down the offices, which she said were opened for political gains. Singh alleged that the previous BJP government had opened hundreds of offices and institutions across the state without budgetary provisions and in violation of the norms.

“The BJP leaders are now raising a hue and cry as they are frustrated over their defeat in the election,” she said, adding that the Congress government will open new offices and institutions by making proper budgetary provisions where it is “extremely necessary.”

