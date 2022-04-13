Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cloudy weather brings mercury down to 37.5°C in Chandigarh

Women protecting themselves with dupattas on a hot Tuesday afternoon in Sector 25, Chandigarh. Cool winds on Wednesday will help lower the temperature, according to the IMD. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With a fresh western disturbance (WD) affecting the region, Chandigarh remained cloudy on Tuesday, causing the day temperature to drop from 40.7°C on Monday to 37.5°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the lowest maximum temperature since April 5 when it was recorded at 37.2°C, but was still three notches above normal.

While rain in the city seems unlikely due to the WD, some rain is expected in the hilly areas on Wednesday. This will bring relief for Chandigarh in the form of cool winds and a 1-2°C reduction in the maximum temperature.

On the other hand, due to the cloudy weather, the minimum temperature increased from 21.1°C on Monday to 23.7°C on Tuesday, 5.4 degrees above normal. It is expected to remain in the same ballpark for the next three days.

