Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week.
According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards.
Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature went up from 32.9°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went down from 27.6°C on Friday to 26.6°C on Saturday, still but 3 degrees above normal.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 26°C and 28°C.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.
-
Waterlogging, pest attack scare: Cotton growing area in Punjab shrinks by over 25,000 acres
Officials in the state agriculture department say the figures of perished cotton cultivation area may witness further increase, as the crop loss assessment is underway in Fazilka and Muktsar. Fazilka has emerged as the worst-affected for cotton as nearly 17,000 acres are waterlogged with little scope for crop survival, said the department officials. This year, 2.47 lakh hectares or over 6 lakh acres are estimated to be under cotton in the 2022-23 Kharif season.
-
2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting. During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
-
Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations. On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
