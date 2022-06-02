CLTC green lights floating tender to install static compactors in Ludhiana

The city-level technical committee (CLTC) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) on Thursday gave its nod for floating a tender for a project to install static compactors in the city to stop open dumping of garbage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hanging fire for years, the project was granted approval during a meeting of CLTC held by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Under the project, static compactors have to be installed at 22 locations in the city whose maintenance will be given to a private company for five years.

The officials said the file would now be sent to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) to get final approval before floating the tender. “The residents’ grievances regarding unhygienic conditions prevailing in the area due to open dumping of garbage will also be addressed. After installation of compactors, the garbage will be dumped inside the compactor, which will then be shifted to the main dump site of MC on Tajpur road,” the officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Goel, one of the directors of LSCL, said apart from granting approval to float tender, the committee has also approved a proposal to establish a vending zone on Hambran road. All the files will now be tabled before SLTC for final approval, he said.