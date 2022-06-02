Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CLTC green lights floating tender to install static compactors in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

CLTC green lights floating tender to install static compactors in Ludhiana

Hanging fire for years, the approval for floating tender of project to install static compactors was granted during a meeting of CLTC held by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal
Under the project, static compactors have to be installed at 22 locations in Ludhiana whose maintenance will be given to a private company for five years. The officials said the file would now be sent to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) to get final approval before floating the tender. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city-level technical committee (CLTC) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) on Thursday gave its nod for floating a tender for a project to install static compactors in the city to stop open dumping of garbage.

Hanging fire for years, the project was granted approval during a meeting of CLTC held by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Under the project, static compactors have to be installed at 22 locations in the city whose maintenance will be given to a private company for five years.

The officials said the file would now be sent to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) to get final approval before floating the tender. “The residents’ grievances regarding unhygienic conditions prevailing in the area due to open dumping of garbage will also be addressed. After installation of compactors, the garbage will be dumped inside the compactor, which will then be shifted to the main dump site of MC on Tajpur road,” the officials added.

RELATED STORIES

Sanjay Goel, one of the directors of LSCL, said apart from granting approval to float tender, the committee has also approved a proposal to establish a vending zone on Hambran road. All the files will now be tabled before SLTC for final approval, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP