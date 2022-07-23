CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use (CLU) for a project in Sector 102.

The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”.

GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.

As per information, the developer allegedly submitted forged irrevocable consent letters by the land owners and a fake NOC from a bank that the land is clear of all loans, while there is still an outstanding loan.

The matter came to fore after farmers who own the land complained to higher authorities about the forged consent letters. In one such complaint, the farmers alleged that the developer was forcing them to sell their land at prices lower than the market rate citing the irrevocable consent letter, which stated that the farmers had pledged their land for project development.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the chief town planner marked an inquiry and also issued a notice to the developer. GMADA has also asked the private bank to verify the NOC submitted to get the CLU.

When contacted, the developer’s advocate, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, termed the allegations as baseless. “We are preparing a reply to the notice. Truth will prevail,” he said.

