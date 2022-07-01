Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir

The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under ‘moong’ following the CM’s announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of ₹7,275 per quintal
Published on Jul 01, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jagraon

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong.

The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under ‘moong’ following the CM’s announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of 7,275 per quintal.

“However, the government procured only 2,400 quintal out of the one lakh quintal that arrived here. The growers are now left at the mercy of private buyers,” said Badal, while adding that farmers had to sell their crop at 2,000 less than the MSP.

The SAD chief also said that farmers are now facing difficulty in selling their maize crop.

