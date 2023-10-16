CM Khattar announces new sewerage facilities in Barwala village

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing people during Jan Samvad, at community centre Barwala, announced new sewerage facilities in Barwala village.

He also announced that the community centre in Barwala would be named after the martyr Rajpal Rana.

The repair and construction of bridges and roads, which were damaged due to heavy rains, is under progress, he said.

The CM said that Parivar Pehchan Patra has enabled the government to accurately determine the population of any village or town.

He shared that in the Panchkula district alone, 606 youths have secured government jobs, with 62 of them hailing from Barwala. Khattar said that government has made available free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh annually through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In Barwala, 3,000 people have Ayushman cards and 74 individuals have already benefited from this programme, he shared.

