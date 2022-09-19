CM Khattar suspends Sirsa patwari for dereliction of duty

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday suspended a patwari and sent a district forest officer on leave for a month for dereliction of duty during a public interaction programme in Sirsa.

During the ‘jan samvad’ programme, the CM listened to over 200 public grievances. He ordered suspension of Kharian village patwari Mahender Singh for not carrying out a land deed and sent district forest officer Raghubir Singh on leave for a month for negligence of duty.

The chief minister also announced to give ₹ 1 lakh to a mother of three daughters, who had come to claim elderly pension. As the woman holds nine acres of land and has an annual income of ₹ 2.5 lakh, the CM told her that she is not eligible for the pension but announced ₹ 1 lakh from his quota after knowing that she is mother of three daughters.

While talking to reporters, Khattar hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to ask his party’s Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to supply Satluj Yamuna link (SYL) canal water to Haryana and Delhi.

“Kejriwal should ask Punjab CM to stop the surplus water flowing towards Pakistan and supply the same to Haryana and Delhi. We will write to the union government to provide our share of SYL water,” Khattar added.

The chief minister said that the government will open gyms in Sirsa and Fatehabad villages to curb the rise of drugs cases.

“We will also provide financial help of ₹ 1 lakh to homeless people so that they can build their homes,” Khattar added.