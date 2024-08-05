 CM Mann condoles journo’s demise - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Mann condoles journo’s demise

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condoled the demise of Joginder Singh (83), founder editor of Spokesman newspaper, who passed away this evening at a private hospital in Mohali after a prolonged illness

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condoled the demise of Joginder Singh (83), founder editor of Spokesman newspaper, who passed away this evening at a private hospital in Mohali after a prolonged illness.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The CM described him as a dedicated journalist who was committed to professional ethics and contributed to promoting Punjabi language, art and culture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Mann condoles journo’s demise
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On