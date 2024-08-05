CM Mann condoles journo’s demise

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condoled the demise of Joginder Singh (83), founder editor of Spokesman newspaper, who passed away this evening at a private hospital in Mohali after a prolonged illness
He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The CM described him as a dedicated journalist who was committed to professional ethics and contributed to promoting Punjabi language, art and culture.