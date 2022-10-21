CM Mann directs officials to ensure smooth paddy procurement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday emphasised on the need for smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of the paddy during the ongoing procurement season, from the grain markets across the state. The chief minister, while chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries of the state government, said that every single grain of the farmers must be procured and lifted without any sort of delay. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that around 50 lakh Metric Ton of Paddy has already arrived in the mandis across the state and payment worth ₹7307.93 crore has been released to the farmers. He said that the procurement process must be completed without any sort of inconvenience to the farmers.

Dwelling on another agenda, Mann said that the farmers must be sensitised for not burning the paddy straw. He said that burning of paddy straw causes a huge threat to human life besides creating environmental hazards. All out efforts need to be made for checking it at all costs by making the farmers aware of its ill effects, he added.

Reviewing the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that daily 7500 patients are availing the benefits of these clinics. He said that these clinics are proving to be a boon for the common man by imparting quality health treatment to them. He also asked the health department to strengthen the 400 other healthcare centres across the state.

Assessing the functioning of the Sewa Kendras in the state, he asked the officers to take immediate action against the complaints of overcharging for the services rendered in these Sewa Kendras. He said that quick disposal of citizen centric services must be ensured at all the 531 Sewa Kendras across the state.

Mann also asked officers to ensure that no inflation takes place in estimates of the engineering wing. He said that the estimates must be realistic adding that severest of severe action will be taken against those indulging in such practices. He asked the officers to ensure physical checking and verification of the developmental works at grass root level. He also asked the officers to ensure judicious utilisation of the funds under centrally sponsored schemes. Keeping in view the festive season ahead, the CM asked the health department to crack down on spurious sweets and milk products. He said that no one should be allowed to play havoc with the precious lives of people.

