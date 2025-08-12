CM Mann flags off 12 mobile cancer care buses for free screening across Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday flagged off 12 mobile cancer care buses in Dhuri, aimed at bringing cancer detection and awareness campaigns to the doorsteps of villagers across the state. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the World Cancer Care Organisation, is part of a larger effort to address the growing concerns about cancer in the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacting with students at the newly inaugurated School of Eminence in Sangrur on Monday. (HT)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mann highlighted the importance of early cancer detection and the role these mobile units would play in reaching remote areas. “These buses will travel from village to village offering free screenings and raising awareness about cancer. The mobile buses will offer a variety of tests including mammography for breast cancer in women, Pap smears for cervical cancer, PSA test for prostate cancer in men, oral screening for mouth and throat cancer, bone density tests, blood tests, and other diagnostic tests,” he said.

Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, chairman of the organisation, outlined the goal of making Punjab the “first in awareness” by the next martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh. The organisation has already organised 350 free cancer screening camps across the state to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Highlighting the importance of early detection of cancer, the CM said, “We have developed a ‘diagnosis stigma’ that often prevents us from getting tested. We fear getting tested. But early detection can save lives and cancer is curable.”

He also announced that the first 20 cancer detection camps would be held in Sangrur villages.

In addition to the cancer care initiative, CM Mann made several key announcements for the development of Sangrur.

He said that a homeopathy college would soon be established in the district, a long-standing demand that he had raised during his tenure as the MP from Sangrur. He also added that the central government will provide assistance to this project.

Furthermore, the chief minister dedicated freedom fighter Jathedar Kartar Singh Darvesh Senior Secondary School to Sangrur, which has been upgraded into a School of Eminence at a cost of ₹3.40 crore. He highlighted the improvements made to the school, including the construction and renovation of an auditorium, entrance gate, park, workshops, laboratories and modern classrooms.

The CM also dedicated a Government Nursing Training School to Sangrur, constructed at a cost of ₹7.81 crore. This state-of-the-art facility offers a three-year general nursing and midwifery (GNM) course, and has modern laboratories, a hostel, smart classrooms, a library and also school bus service.

Mann also said that this institution would provide opportunities to students from rural areas who previously had to travel to Bathinda or Patiala for nursing education.