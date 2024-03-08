 CM Mann hands over job letters to 2,487 youths in Sunam - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Mann hands over job letters to 2,487 youths in Sunam

CM Mann hands over job letters to 2,487 youths in Sunam

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 08, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Mann said during the past two years, government jobs have been given to around 43,000 youngsters. Of the total 2,487, 1,750 youngsters have been recruited in the Home department, 205 in social security women and child development, 39 in revenue, 60 in the excise department, 421 in the local government department, four in cooperation, and eight in the technical education department.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over job letters to over 2,400 youths in a state-level function here in Sangrur on Thursday.

CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letter to a youth at an event in Sangrur on Thursday. (HT photo)
CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letter to a youth at an event in Sangrur on Thursday. (HT photo)

Mann said during the past two years, government jobs have been given to around 43,000 youngsters. Of the total 2,487, 1,750 youngsters have been recruited in the Home department, 205 in social security women and child development, 39 in revenue, 60 in the excise department, 421 in the local government department, four in cooperation, and eight in the technical education department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said his government assumed the charge of office on March 16, 2022, and since then, they had been giving government jobs to youngsters. He targeted previous governments in the state, saying jobs were given through unfair means, corruption and nepotism earlier. According to an official statement, Mann asked if around 43,000 jobs could be given in two years, why it was not done in the last 75 years.

Mann said he is on a campaign to rectify the system and make sure that youngsters become active partners in the growth of the state. He said the state government filled all posts as soon vacancies were reported in departments. He said a foolproof mechanism had already been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 43,000 had been challenged so far in any court.

The chief minister exhorted the recruits to judiciously use their post for the welfare of people and secure justice for them rather than harassing them. He said the state government was committed to ensuring the well-being of people for which stupendous efforts were being made. Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure the welfare of the state, Mann said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause.

Efforts for women empowerment: Mann

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Punjab chief minister claimed that the state government was making concerted efforts for women’s empowerment. He said several districts of the state were having women officers as senior superintendents of police, and more than 10 districts had women deputy commissioners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On