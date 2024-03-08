CM Mann hands over job letters to 2,487 youths in Sunam

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over job letters to over 2,400 youths in a state-level function here in Sangrur on Thursday. CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letter to a youth at an event in Sangrur on Thursday. (HT photo)

Mann said during the past two years, government jobs have been given to around 43,000 youngsters. Of the total 2,487, 1,750 youngsters have been recruited in the Home department, 205 in social security women and child development, 39 in revenue, 60 in the excise department, 421 in the local government department, four in cooperation, and eight in the technical education department.

He said his government assumed the charge of office on March 16, 2022, and since then, they had been giving government jobs to youngsters. He targeted previous governments in the state, saying jobs were given through unfair means, corruption and nepotism earlier. According to an official statement, Mann asked if around 43,000 jobs could be given in two years, why it was not done in the last 75 years.

Mann said he is on a campaign to rectify the system and make sure that youngsters become active partners in the growth of the state. He said the state government filled all posts as soon vacancies were reported in departments. He said a foolproof mechanism had already been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 43,000 had been challenged so far in any court.

The chief minister exhorted the recruits to judiciously use their post for the welfare of people and secure justice for them rather than harassing them. He said the state government was committed to ensuring the well-being of people for which stupendous efforts were being made. Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure the welfare of the state, Mann said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause.

Efforts for women empowerment: Mann

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Punjab chief minister claimed that the state government was making concerted efforts for women’s empowerment. He said several districts of the state were having women officers as senior superintendents of police, and more than 10 districts had women deputy commissioners.